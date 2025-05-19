Allahabad High Court Approves Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Amidst Tensions
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea from the Masjid committee opposing a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid as ordered by the Sambhal court in a dispute involving the demolition of a temple. Despite tensions and violence, the court found the survey order lawful, emphasizing judicial process compliance.
The Allahabad High Court affirmed the Sambhal court's decision to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, rejecting the plea from the mosque's committee that challenged the ordered survey. This development is part of a broader dispute over claims that the mosque was constructed on a demolished temple site.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, after considering arguments from both the Masjid committee and Hindu plaintiffs, along with inputs from the Archaeological Survey of India, deemed the order to appoint a court commissioner as maintainable within legal frameworks. The move underscores a commitment to following judicial processes amidst ongoing religious and community tensions.
The dispute has led to clashes, including a violent protest in 2023, illustrating the volatile nature of religious site claims. The Supreme Court’s intervention suggests the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the case, especially as the Masjid committee continues to challenge earlier orders and seek to uphold the religious asset's integrity.
