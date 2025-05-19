Left Menu

Spy Network Bust Reveals Intricate Espionage Web

A recent crackdown has uncovered an espionage network in Northern India, with at least 12 arrests, including a YouTuber, linked to Pakistani intelligence. The accused allegedly shared sensitive military information for financial gain. Investigations continue into their financial dealings and communications with Pakistani operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major espionage network has been dismantled in Northern India, resulting in the arrests of at least 12 individuals, including a YouTuber, suspected of collaborating with Pakistani intelligence.

Among those detained, two women, including the YouTuber, were allegedly in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, linked to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The operative was expelled on May 13 for espionage activities.

Further arrests across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have revealed a complex web of spies passing sensitive information to Pakistan, prompting intense investigations into their financial transactions and digital footprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

