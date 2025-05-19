Spy Network Bust Reveals Intricate Espionage Web
A recent crackdown has uncovered an espionage network in Northern India, with at least 12 arrests, including a YouTuber, linked to Pakistani intelligence. The accused allegedly shared sensitive military information for financial gain. Investigations continue into their financial dealings and communications with Pakistani operatives.
- Country:
- India
A major espionage network has been dismantled in Northern India, resulting in the arrests of at least 12 individuals, including a YouTuber, suspected of collaborating with Pakistani intelligence.
Among those detained, two women, including the YouTuber, were allegedly in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, linked to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The operative was expelled on May 13 for espionage activities.
Further arrests across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have revealed a complex web of spies passing sensitive information to Pakistan, prompting intense investigations into their financial transactions and digital footprints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starbase: Musk's Galactic Vision and Community Concerns
Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Caribbean Cricket Stars Spice Up Bengali Cuisine on Knight Bite
IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks
India Bolsters Defense with New Air Systems amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan