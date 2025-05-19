Spy Network Bust Reveals Intricate Espionage Web

A major espionage network has been dismantled in Northern India, resulting in the arrests of at least 12 individuals, including a YouTuber, suspected of collaborating with Pakistani intelligence.

Among those detained, two women, including the YouTuber, were allegedly in contact with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, linked to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The operative was expelled on May 13 for espionage activities.

Further arrests across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have revealed a complex web of spies passing sensitive information to Pakistan, prompting intense investigations into their financial transactions and digital footprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)