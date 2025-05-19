Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Insurgent Militants in Manipur

The NIA has arrested Rajkumar Maipaksana in Kerala linked to a banned insurgent group for his role in a woman's murder and arson in Manipur. The arrest follows two previous apprehensions as part of continuing investigations into violent clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:36 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Insurgent Militants in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a crucial arrest, apprehending a militant from the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) associated with the murder of a woman and looting in Manipur's Jiribam district last year.

Officials report that Rajkumar Maipaksana was detained in Kerala's Kannur district and transferred by NIA special court in Kochi for further judicial proceedings in Imphal. Rajkumar's capture is significant in the ongoing investigation into the violent crime that left the village of Zairawn in chaos.

This development comes amid widespread violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, which has resulted in over 260 deaths and displacement of thousands. The escalation followed a 'Tribal Solidarity March' protesting against Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status, ultimately leading to the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025