NIA Cracks Down on Insurgent Militants in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a crucial arrest, apprehending a militant from the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) associated with the murder of a woman and looting in Manipur's Jiribam district last year.

Officials report that Rajkumar Maipaksana was detained in Kerala's Kannur district and transferred by NIA special court in Kochi for further judicial proceedings in Imphal. Rajkumar's capture is significant in the ongoing investigation into the violent crime that left the village of Zairawn in chaos.

This development comes amid widespread violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, which has resulted in over 260 deaths and displacement of thousands. The escalation followed a 'Tribal Solidarity March' protesting against Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status, ultimately leading to the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

