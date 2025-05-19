Dark Web Activity Leads to Activist's Arrest: A Deep Dive

A student activist and journalist, Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, was detained earlier this month under the UAPA and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly conspiring against the nation and endorsing terror groups. Maharashtra ATS revealed that Sydeek was active on the dark web, heightening concerns over his intentions.

Sydeek, 26, was apprehended by Lakadganj police on May 7 in Nagpur following intense surveillance of his online activities. A raid on his Kerala residence led to the uncovering of incriminating documents, raising the stakes in the ongoing investigation.

The Anti Terrorism Squad discovered his dark web activity, which included inflammatory comments and images of him with a firearm. His case was transferred to the ATS as his digital devices undergo comprehensive analysis at the cyber-forensic lab. Additional charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were imposed, and his police custody extended by two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)