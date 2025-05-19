Trump's Religious Revolution: Redefining Church-State Boundaries

President Donald Trump's latest initiatives to establish a Religious Liberty Commission and other faith-related entities have garnered significant attention. Supporters from his conservative Christian base celebrate these moves as efforts to revive religion's role in American life.

However, critics argue these actions aim to elevate politically conservative Christianity, undermining the constitutional principle of church and state separation. They contend this represents a broader system being constructed to shape US culture and challenge First Amendment interpretations.

The creation of these bodies, overlapping in membership and objectives, signifies a shift in how religious freedom is understood, with potential ramifications on legal and cultural norms across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)