Legislature Committees: Pillars of Governance and Justice

Legislature committees are pivotal in the legislative process, facilitating detailed scrutiny of administrative issues. They allow in-depth analysis largely absent in general sessions and ensure governance transparency. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted their importance, citing increased accountability and legislative engagement as key benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:55 IST
Legislature committees play a pivotal role in the legislative framework, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who emphasized their critical function in governance at the committee's 2024-25 inauguration.

Fadnavis noted that these committees, endowed with specific powers, can meticulously scrutinize matters typically overlooked due to time constraints in general sessions.

Highlighting their significance, he shared an example where a Petition Committee's findings led to significant policy changes, underscoring how these committees enhance both governance transparency and legislative accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

