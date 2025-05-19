Legislature Committees: Pillars of Governance and Justice
Legislature committees are pivotal in the legislative process, facilitating detailed scrutiny of administrative issues. They allow in-depth analysis largely absent in general sessions and ensure governance transparency. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted their importance, citing increased accountability and legislative engagement as key benefits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Legislature committees play a pivotal role in the legislative framework, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who emphasized their critical function in governance at the committee's 2024-25 inauguration.
Fadnavis noted that these committees, endowed with specific powers, can meticulously scrutinize matters typically overlooked due to time constraints in general sessions.
Highlighting their significance, he shared an example where a Petition Committee's findings led to significant policy changes, underscoring how these committees enhance both governance transparency and legislative accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Ladki Bahin Yojana
Police Suspension in Murshidabad: Misconduct and Accountability
Maharashtra's Game-Changing 'One District, One Registration' Scheme
Tejal Shines: Maharashtra Dominates Khelo India Archery
Outcry in Maharashtra: Leaders Demand Justice for Temple Idol Desecration