Legislature Committees: Pillars of Governance and Justice

Legislature committees play a pivotal role in the legislative framework, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who emphasized their critical function in governance at the committee's 2024-25 inauguration.

Fadnavis noted that these committees, endowed with specific powers, can meticulously scrutinize matters typically overlooked due to time constraints in general sessions.

Highlighting their significance, he shared an example where a Petition Committee's findings led to significant policy changes, underscoring how these committees enhance both governance transparency and legislative accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)