Arms Seizure in Jamshedpur: Two Arrested

In a significant crackdown on illegal firearms, Jamshedpur's Kadma locality witnessed the arrest of two individuals carrying weapons. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal, the operation was a result of strategic intel.

The arrests took place when police teams, responding to a tip-off, conducted a raid on Sunday evening. Although the suspects attempted to escape, they were successfully apprehended.

Authorities seized two loaded pistols and three rounds of ammunition from the detained individuals. This operation highlights a broader effort, as 28 cases related to the Arms Act have been registered in Jamshedpur over the past four months, with 68 arrests and 44 firearms seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)