Left Menu

Arms Seizure in Jamshedpur: Two Arrested

In Jamshedpur's Kadma area, police arrested two individuals with arms and ammunition. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid, resulting in the seizure of two loaded pistols and three rounds. The arrest is part of an intensified crackdown on illegal firearms in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:11 IST
Arms Seizure in Jamshedpur: Two Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal firearms, Jamshedpur's Kadma locality witnessed the arrest of two individuals carrying weapons. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal, the operation was a result of strategic intel.

The arrests took place when police teams, responding to a tip-off, conducted a raid on Sunday evening. Although the suspects attempted to escape, they were successfully apprehended.

Authorities seized two loaded pistols and three rounds of ammunition from the detained individuals. This operation highlights a broader effort, as 28 cases related to the Arms Act have been registered in Jamshedpur over the past four months, with 68 arrests and 44 firearms seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025