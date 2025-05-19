Arms Seizure in Jamshedpur: Two Arrested
In Jamshedpur's Kadma area, police arrested two individuals with arms and ammunition. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid, resulting in the seizure of two loaded pistols and three rounds. The arrest is part of an intensified crackdown on illegal firearms in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal firearms, Jamshedpur's Kadma locality witnessed the arrest of two individuals carrying weapons. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal, the operation was a result of strategic intel.
The arrests took place when police teams, responding to a tip-off, conducted a raid on Sunday evening. Although the suspects attempted to escape, they were successfully apprehended.
Authorities seized two loaded pistols and three rounds of ammunition from the detained individuals. This operation highlights a broader effort, as 28 cases related to the Arms Act have been registered in Jamshedpur over the past four months, with 68 arrests and 44 firearms seized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Six Bangladeshi Women Detained
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.
Delhi Police Uncover Illegal Immigrants Disguised as Transgenders
Delhi Police Crackdown: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained Amid Illegal Immigration Surge
Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Media Outcry in Madhya Pradesh