Fee Dispute Sparks Legal Battle: Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Expulsions at Prestigious School
The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on a plea challenging the expulsion of over 30 students from Delhi Public School, Dwarka over a fee dispute. The school claims financial deficits necessitated the action, while parents argue violations of previous orders. The case highlights ongoing tensions over school fee structures.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court reserved its judgment on a significant plea contesting the expulsion of over 30 students from Delhi Public School, Dwarka, due to a fee disagreement. The case underscores the contentious debate regarding school fees in the capital.
During the proceedings, Justice Sachin Datta heard arguments from both the school's legal representative and the aggrieved parents. The school's counsel emphasized the institution's financial struggles, citing a deficit of Rs 31 crore built up over a decade. Notably, Rs 42 lakh is reportedly owed by the expelled students.
Simultaneously, the parents continued to challenge the school's actions, suggesting that they contradicted previous administrative mandates against fee hikes. Meanwhile, a separate petition seeking relief is still pending, and the court has temporarily stayed a notice from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights concerning this controversial expulsion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Traveling on Unsteady Ground: International Students' Dilemma in the US
Respect for Students: A Non-Negotiable Stance
Calls for Halt on Nepali Students Going to KIIT After Suspicious Deaths
Ryan Group Students Achieve Remarkable Success in ICSE 2025 Exams
US Embassy Opens Gates: Thousands of Visa Appointments Available for Indian Students