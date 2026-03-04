Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Three Students Drown in Holi Accident

Three minor students drowned in Krishna district after slipping into a pond while cleaning up post-Holi celebrations. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Their bodies were later recovered, and police have filed a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In a tragic incident in Krishna district, three minor students drowned after allegedly falling into a pond on Tuesday evening, as reported by the local police. The boys had been near the water body to clean themselves following Holi celebrations when they accidentally slipped into the pond.

Efforts were made to retrieve the students, but tragically, they were found lifeless. Their bodies have since been handed over to their grieving families. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as they probe the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

