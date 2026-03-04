Tragedy Strikes as Three Students Drown in Holi Accident
Three minor students drowned in Krishna district after slipping into a pond while cleaning up post-Holi celebrations. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Their bodies were later recovered, and police have filed a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Krishna district, three minor students drowned after allegedly falling into a pond on Tuesday evening, as reported by the local police. The boys had been near the water body to clean themselves following Holi celebrations when they accidentally slipped into the pond.
Efforts were made to retrieve the students, but tragically, they were found lifeless. Their bodies have since been handed over to their grieving families. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident.
Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as they probe the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.
- READ MORE ON:
- students
- drowning
- Krishna district
- Holi
- fatal accident
- BNSS
- pond
- police
- incident
- minor
ALSO READ
Pakistan Responds Aggressively to Afghan Taliban: A Strategic Strike on Bagram
Tragedy Strikes on Etah-Aligarh Highway: Family Devastated by Fatal Accident
Landmark Case: Victim Compensated Through Car Auction Under BNSS, 2023
US Ponders Military Protection for Hormuz Oil Tankers
Trump to Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner as Honoree