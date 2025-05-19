Left Menu

Senior Lawyer Granted Bail Amid Assault Controversy

A senior lawyer, Beylin Das, accused of assaulting a female junior colleague, was granted bail under strict conditions. Despite his release, Das faces disciplinary action from the Kerala Bar Council, which has temporarily barred him from practicing law due to the accusations.

A local court on Monday granted bail to a senior lawyer, Beylin Das, accused of allegedly assaulting a female junior colleague. The incident has placed the legal community under scrutiny.

Das was initially remanded to judicial custody for two weeks following his arrest on Friday but was released after bail was granted by the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court 12. The bail came with conditions, including restrictions on entering certain areas and no contact with the victim.

Upon his release, Das denied the assault charges yet refrained from discussing the case details, citing legal compliance. Meanwhile, the Kerala Bar Council has suspended Das from practicing law temporarily, citing the "shameful act." The victim has vowed to pursue legal avenues to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

