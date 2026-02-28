Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan supports 'The Kerala Story 2,' asserting no threat to secularism despite criticism and low ticket sales. He highlights the film's portrayal of women's plight and questions minority communities' concerns about extremism. A split Kerala High Court allowed the film's release after challenging CBFC's certification process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:49 IST
Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has voiced his support for the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond,' emphasizing that it poses no threat to secularism in the state. Despite facing criticism and low ticket sales, Rajasekharan maintains his stance, having viewed the prequel without finding any issues.

Rajasekharan, also a former BJP state president, argued that the film sheds light on the plight of women facing challenges as depicted in the movie. He questioned concerns raised by minority communities, including Christians, about potential extremist activities, citing the existence of books on similar topics that haven't faced opposition.

The Kerala High Court has been split on the film's release, with a division bench reversing an earlier decision that put the movie's screening on hold for 15 days. The bench criticized the single judge's order, which was based only on snippets without viewing the complete movie, for its non-compliance with CBFC guidelines and potential to disrupt communal harmony.

TRENDING

1
Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

 United States
2
India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

 India
3
Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operation

Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operati...

 Israel
4
Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026