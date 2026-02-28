Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'
Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan supports 'The Kerala Story 2,' asserting no threat to secularism despite criticism and low ticket sales. He highlights the film's portrayal of women's plight and questions minority communities' concerns about extremism. A split Kerala High Court allowed the film's release after challenging CBFC's certification process.
- Country:
- India
Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has voiced his support for the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond,' emphasizing that it poses no threat to secularism in the state. Despite facing criticism and low ticket sales, Rajasekharan maintains his stance, having viewed the prequel without finding any issues.
Rajasekharan, also a former BJP state president, argued that the film sheds light on the plight of women facing challenges as depicted in the movie. He questioned concerns raised by minority communities, including Christians, about potential extremist activities, citing the existence of books on similar topics that haven't faced opposition.
The Kerala High Court has been split on the film's release, with a division bench reversing an earlier decision that put the movie's screening on hold for 15 days. The bench criticized the single judge's order, which was based only on snippets without viewing the complete movie, for its non-compliance with CBFC guidelines and potential to disrupt communal harmony.
