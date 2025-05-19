Left Menu

Arson Attack Investigation Intensifies as Third Suspect Arrested

British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a series of arson attacks in north London. The latest arrest was made in Chelsea, involving a 34-year-old man. Among the targeted locations was Prime Minister Keir Starmer's residence, highlighting the severity and high-profile nature of the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British authorities have intensified their investigation into a spate of arson attacks in north London by apprehending a third suspect. The recent arrest was made on Monday morning in Chelsea, as per the Metropolitan Police's statement.

The 34-year-old man detained is believed to be connected to a series of deliberate fires, one of which targeted the home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The development underscores the gravity of the incidents and the heightened security measures following attacks on such high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

