Arson Attack Investigation Intensifies as Third Suspect Arrested

British authorities have intensified their investigation into a spate of arson attacks in north London by apprehending a third suspect. The recent arrest was made on Monday morning in Chelsea, as per the Metropolitan Police's statement.

The 34-year-old man detained is believed to be connected to a series of deliberate fires, one of which targeted the home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The development underscores the gravity of the incidents and the heightened security measures following attacks on such high-profile figures.

