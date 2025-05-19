Nagaland Business Shutdown Ends: Government Assures CNCCI

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) concluded its indefinite shutter-down protest on Monday evening after announcing it received a written promise from the state government to meet its demands.

Despite a government official's denial, the CNCCI withdrew its shutdown across nine districts in pursuit of their demand for representation in urban local bodies. The protest, spurred by the government's 'prolonged inaction,' successfully halted business operations in districts like Dimapur and Wokha.

CNCCI President Dr Hekugha Muru expressed gratitude for public and business community support and reiterated that the protest aimed to highlight issues affecting them. The organization plans further action across all 17 districts if agreements aren't honored, clarifying their commitment to a peaceful resolution.

