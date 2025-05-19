Left Menu

Time to Revisit Landmark Judgment: Vice-President Dhankhar Calls for Accountability

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar urges a review of the landmark K Veeraswami judgment, which requires prior sanction for prosecuting high court and Supreme Court judges. Highlighting delays in the Justice Yashwant Varma cash case investigation, Dhankhar calls for a scientific probe and questions the inertia in the criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded that the landmark K Veeraswami judgment, which mandates prior sanction to prosecute judges, be revisited. Dhankhar voiced concerns over delays in the investigation into the Justice Yashwant Varma cash case.

He questioned the actions of a three-judge panel involved in the electronic equipment retrieval from witnesses and stressed the need for a scientific criminal investigation. Dhankhar emphasized public anticipation for transparency about the money trail involved in the case.

The alleged recovery of funds from Justice Varma, who was transferred to the Allahabad High Court, prompted these assertions. Dhankhar was speaking at a book launch event, reiterating the pressing need for judicial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

