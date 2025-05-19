Time to Revisit Landmark Judgment: Vice-President Dhankhar Calls for Accountability

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded that the landmark K Veeraswami judgment, which mandates prior sanction to prosecute judges, be revisited. Dhankhar voiced concerns over delays in the investigation into the Justice Yashwant Varma cash case.

He questioned the actions of a three-judge panel involved in the electronic equipment retrieval from witnesses and stressed the need for a scientific criminal investigation. Dhankhar emphasized public anticipation for transparency about the money trail involved in the case.

The alleged recovery of funds from Justice Varma, who was transferred to the Allahabad High Court, prompted these assertions. Dhankhar was speaking at a book launch event, reiterating the pressing need for judicial accountability.

