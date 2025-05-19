VVMC Official Suspended Amid Allegations of Disproportionate Assets

A Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation official has been suspended due to allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

The VVMC's commissioner, Anil Pawar, announced the suspension of Deputy Director of Town Planning, YS Reddy, citing violations of civic service rules. The suspension is effective retroactively from May 14.

The Enforcement Directorate's raids on Reddy's properties in Palghar district and Hyderabad on May 14 uncovered Rs 8.60 crore in cash and diamonds and jewelry valued at Rs 23.50 crore. The events have marred the VVMC's public image, as highlighted in the civic chief's order. Reddy had a past arrest by the Anti Corruption Bureau in April 2016 for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, but he was reinstated by a court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)