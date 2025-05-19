Left Menu

Kerala Money Laundering Allegations: Businessman vs. ED

In Kerala, businessman Aneesh Babu accused ED officers of graft, alleging extortion attempts in a money laundering case against him. Official sources counter these claims, suggesting it's a ploy to malign the agency. The case stirs political tension, highlighting deep-seated corruption claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:10 IST
Kerala Money Laundering Allegations: Businessman vs. ED
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

Recent graft allegations against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer in Kerala, alleged by businessman Aneesh Babu, are viewed as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the agency's reputation, according to official sources. Babu, under investigation for money laundering, has been accused of evading multiple summonses and making accusations to derail the probe.

Sources indicate the money laundering investigation, which also implicates Babu's parents, was initiated after FIRs alleging extensive financial deception through cashew import promises. Political leaders in Kerala are now embroiled in the controversy, criticizing the ED for alleged corruption and targeting political adversaries.

The controversy escalated as Aneesh Babu reportedly changed his statements to the media, leading to accusations of misleading the public. The ED Kochi unit is investigating, seeking transparency and accountability, and has requested VACB's FIR details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025