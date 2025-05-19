Kerala Money Laundering Allegations: Businessman vs. ED
In Kerala, businessman Aneesh Babu accused ED officers of graft, alleging extortion attempts in a money laundering case against him. Official sources counter these claims, suggesting it's a ploy to malign the agency. The case stirs political tension, highlighting deep-seated corruption claims.
Recent graft allegations against an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer in Kerala, alleged by businessman Aneesh Babu, are viewed as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the agency's reputation, according to official sources. Babu, under investigation for money laundering, has been accused of evading multiple summonses and making accusations to derail the probe.
Sources indicate the money laundering investigation, which also implicates Babu's parents, was initiated after FIRs alleging extensive financial deception through cashew import promises. Political leaders in Kerala are now embroiled in the controversy, criticizing the ED for alleged corruption and targeting political adversaries.
The controversy escalated as Aneesh Babu reportedly changed his statements to the media, leading to accusations of misleading the public. The ED Kochi unit is investigating, seeking transparency and accountability, and has requested VACB's FIR details.
