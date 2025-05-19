Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs BFI Election Dispute to Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court redirected all petitions related to the Boxing Federation of India's election dispute to the Delhi High Court. This consolidation aims to streamline proceedings and avoid conflicting orders. The court extended a stay on the election process and addressed concerns raised by former sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:24 IST
Supreme Court Directs BFI Election Dispute to Delhi High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has decided to consolidate petitions related to the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) election dispute by directing all pleas to the Delhi High Court. The judicial bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, announced this decision on Monday, aiming to prevent duplicative proceedings and potential conflicting rulings.

An extended stay on the BFI election process has been granted for six more weeks, reflecting the complexity and high stakes of the allegations. The case was initially contested in several courts, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Delhi, and Bombay. The redirection to the Delhi High Court is seen as a strategic move to streamline the legal process.

The controversy escalated after former sports minister Anurag Thakur, nominated for the BFI election, found his candidacy controversially rejected. Thakur and the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) challenged this decision, amidst broader issues involving international recognition of the BFI by sports bodies. The Supreme Court's order marks a significant step in resolving the ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025