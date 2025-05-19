Supreme Court Directs BFI Election Dispute to Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court of India has decided to consolidate petitions related to the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) election dispute by directing all pleas to the Delhi High Court. The judicial bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, announced this decision on Monday, aiming to prevent duplicative proceedings and potential conflicting rulings.

An extended stay on the BFI election process has been granted for six more weeks, reflecting the complexity and high stakes of the allegations. The case was initially contested in several courts, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Delhi, and Bombay. The redirection to the Delhi High Court is seen as a strategic move to streamline the legal process.

The controversy escalated after former sports minister Anurag Thakur, nominated for the BFI election, found his candidacy controversially rejected. Thakur and the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) challenged this decision, amidst broader issues involving international recognition of the BFI by sports bodies. The Supreme Court's order marks a significant step in resolving the ongoing disputes.

