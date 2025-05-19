Guatemalan Man's Deported Journey Highlights Systemic Immigration Challenges

Lawyers representing a Guatemalan man, identified only as O.C.G., are urging a judge to compel the Trump administration to bring him back to the U.S. This comes after immigration officials admitted a mistake regarding his deportation to Mexico, despite his expressed fears of persecution in the country.

The request followed the Justice Department's acknowledgment to a Boston federal judge that the initial claim—that O.C.G. had no fear of being sent to Mexico—was inaccurate. Investigation revealed immigration officers never inquired about his safety concerns, raising significant procedural questions.

While in Mexico, O.C.G. faced forced choice between extended detention for asylum processing or returning to Guatemala. His case underscores systemic issues in enforcing Trump's deportation policies, especially with migrants expressing credible fear of persecution, yet being swiftly deported to third countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)