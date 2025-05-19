Amnesty Vows to Intensify Fight Against Russian Repression
Amnesty International condemned Russia's ban as an effort to stifle dissent and isolate civil society. The organization pledged to intensify its endeavors in unveiling Russia's human rights abuses. Agnes Callamard, the Secretary General, emphasized the commitment to combat Russia's internal and international violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Amnesty International vehemently criticized Russia's new ban on the organization, labeling it as an attempt to quash dissenting voices within the nation.
According to Amnesty's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, this move is part of Russia's larger strategy to undermine civil society.
The human rights group has declared its determination to amplify efforts in documenting and publicizing Russia's serious violations of human rights within its borders and globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
