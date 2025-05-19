Left Menu

Amnesty Vows to Intensify Fight Against Russian Repression

Amnesty International condemned Russia's ban as an effort to stifle dissent and isolate civil society. The organization pledged to intensify its endeavors in unveiling Russia's human rights abuses. Agnes Callamard, the Secretary General, emphasized the commitment to combat Russia's internal and international violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST
Amnesty Vows to Intensify Fight Against Russian Repression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amnesty International vehemently criticized Russia's new ban on the organization, labeling it as an attempt to quash dissenting voices within the nation.

According to Amnesty's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, this move is part of Russia's larger strategy to undermine civil society.

The human rights group has declared its determination to amplify efforts in documenting and publicizing Russia's serious violations of human rights within its borders and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025