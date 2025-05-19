Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: SDF and ISIS Tensions in Deir el-Zor

In Syria's Deir el-Zor region, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces reported a deadly encounter with Islamic State, resulting in one fighter dead and another injured. The SDF continues to grapple with ISIS threats, despite previous victories and a new alliance with the Syrian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:27 IST
In a violent resurgence of tensions in Syria's east, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led militia, announced on Monday that one of their fighters had been killed and another wounded in an ISIS attack in Deir el-Zor. This incident underscores the persistent threat ISIS poses in the region.

The SDF, having played a crucial role in vanquishing ISIS in 2019 alongside U.S. forces, is now navigating a complex relationship with Syria's government, which saw former rebels take control after deposing President Bashar al-Assad last year.

Recent months have seen increased clashes with ISIS, including a significant assault last month where five SDF fighters were killed, marking one of the deadliest episodes in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

