Diplomatic Advances: Putin Applauds U.S.-Iran Nuclear Progress

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his approval of progress in talks between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program. This statement came following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, as reported by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Putin not only welcomed advancements in the nuclear discussions but also lauded the outcomes of President Trump's recent visit to the Middle East. This visit, according to Ushakov, resulted in substantial achievements that could influence regional stability positively.

Furthermore, President Putin extended Russia's willingness to assist in the ongoing negotiations, marking a potential new phase of international cooperation on the complex issue of nuclear disarmament and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)