Left Menu

Diplomatic Advances: Putin Applauds U.S.-Iran Nuclear Progress

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed approval of progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks during a conversation with President Donald Trump. Putin also praised the outcome of Trump's recent Middle East visit and offered Russia's assistance in the ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:45 IST
Diplomatic Advances: Putin Applauds U.S.-Iran Nuclear Progress
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his approval of progress in talks between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program. This statement came following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, as reported by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Putin not only welcomed advancements in the nuclear discussions but also lauded the outcomes of President Trump's recent visit to the Middle East. This visit, according to Ushakov, resulted in substantial achievements that could influence regional stability positively.

Furthermore, President Putin extended Russia's willingness to assist in the ongoing negotiations, marking a potential new phase of international cooperation on the complex issue of nuclear disarmament and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025