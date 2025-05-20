Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Trump to End Protections for 350,000 Venezuelans

The Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Venezuelans, risking their deportation. The decision, made without detailed rationale, has sparked concerns among those potentially affected, leaving them in a precarious position as the administration aggressively seeks to revoke immigration protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:46 IST
Supreme Court Allows Trump to End Protections for 350,000 Venezuelans
  • United States

The Supreme Court on Monday sanctioned the Trump administration's bid to terminate legal protections for 350,000 Venezuelans, opening a path to potential deportation. The decision reverses a San Francisco federal judge's ruling that preserved Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for these individuals until last month.

The TPS program, designed to aid immigrants from countries considered unsafe due to disasters or unrest, has been a lifeline for many Venezuelans in the U.S. The Supreme Court's decision is marked as one of the largest immigration status rollbacks in American history, affecting hundreds of thousands of lives.

Amidst Venezuela's prolonged economic and political turmoil, which has led to mass emigration, the decision compounds the uncertainty faced by Venezuelans. Advocates warn of the severe life disruptions and economic impacts that could ensue if TPS is fully rescinded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

