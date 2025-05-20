Trump's Take It Down Act: A Landmark Fight Against Revenge Porn

In a move aimed at bolstering online privacy, President Donald Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, signed the Take It Down Act into law on Monday. The legislation seeks to impose stricter penalties on the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated 'deepfakes.'

First Lady Melania Trump played a pivotal role in advocating for the bill, lobbying Congress in March and hosting a roundtable with affected individuals. The law requires websites and social media to remove such content within 48 hours, aiming to provide swift relief for victims.

Despite its overwhelming bipartisan support, critics argue the bill might infringe on free speech and privacy. Nevertheless, Trump's administration sees it as a victory in safeguarding digital integrity and combating online harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)