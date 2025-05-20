Ryanair's Payback Controversy with Spanish Cabin Crew

Ryanair has demanded that several of its Spanish cabin crew return wage hikes following a judicial ruling that nullified a previous union agreement, according to Reuters' findings.

Spain's High Court ruled the pay deal with union CCOO unenforceable after opposition from rival union USO, resulting in Ryanair's reclaim of the raises from staff affiliated with USO unless they transition to CCOO membership.

Ryanair's demand underlines ongoing labor unrest, as airline staff across Europe have previously protested low salaries and working conditions, essential in sustaining the airline's low-cost business model.

(With inputs from agencies.)