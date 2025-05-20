Left Menu

Ryanair's Payback Controversy with Spanish Cabin Crew

Ryanair is asking some Spanish flight attendants to repay wage increases following a court ruling that invalidated a union agreement. The deal, struck with union CCOO, excluded USO, prompting legal action. Ryanair's controversial demand affects employees already facing low wages amidst ongoing labor disputes across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ryanair has demanded that several of its Spanish cabin crew return wage hikes following a judicial ruling that nullified a previous union agreement, according to Reuters' findings.

Spain's High Court ruled the pay deal with union CCOO unenforceable after opposition from rival union USO, resulting in Ryanair's reclaim of the raises from staff affiliated with USO unless they transition to CCOO membership.

Ryanair's demand underlines ongoing labor unrest, as airline staff across Europe have previously protested low salaries and working conditions, essential in sustaining the airline's low-cost business model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

