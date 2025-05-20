Trump Mediation: A New Bid for Ukraine-Russia Peace

President Donald Trump declared the imminent start of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine after engaging in separate dialogues with their leaders. Aimed at resolving a three-year conflict, this effort reflects Trump's diplomatic resolve.

Despite the optimistic announcement, detailed plans for the potential ceasefire remain undisclosed. These discussions follow recent direct engagements between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey, which resulted in a limited exchange of prisoners but did not pause the ongoing hostilities.

During pre-call briefings, the White House indicated Trump's growing frustration with the war's continuation. Trump has utilized his perceived personal influence with Putin as a pivotal tool to negotiate a truce, hinting at reduced sanctions and enhanced trade post-conflict as incentives.

