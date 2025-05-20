Left Menu

Trump Mediation: A New Bid for Ukraine-Russia Peace

President Donald Trump announced potential ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, following calls with both nations' leaders. While no specific plans are set, Trump remains hopeful his rapport with President Putin will ease tensions. Despite limited progress, discussions may lead to a future peace treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump declared the imminent start of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine after engaging in separate dialogues with their leaders. Aimed at resolving a three-year conflict, this effort reflects Trump's diplomatic resolve.

Despite the optimistic announcement, detailed plans for the potential ceasefire remain undisclosed. These discussions follow recent direct engagements between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey, which resulted in a limited exchange of prisoners but did not pause the ongoing hostilities.

During pre-call briefings, the White House indicated Trump's growing frustration with the war's continuation. Trump has utilized his perceived personal influence with Putin as a pivotal tool to negotiate a truce, hinting at reduced sanctions and enhanced trade post-conflict as incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

