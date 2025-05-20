Ecuador's Former VP Faces New Trial Amidst Alleged Fund Misuse
A judge in Ecuador has ruled that former vice president Jorge Glas will face trial for misusing public funds meant for 2016 earthquake recovery efforts. Glas, already imprisoned for two corruption cases, is accused of embezzlement by diverting reconstruction funds for non-relevant projects, raising concerns of political persecution.
In a significant development, an Ecuadorian judge has ordered the former vice president, Jorge Glas, to stand trial for allegedly misusing public funds allocated for earthquake recovery in 2016.
Already serving sentences for two corruption cases, Glas was implicated by the attorney general's office alongside eight former officials, some of whom are reportedly abroad.
Prosecutors accuse Glas of embezzling funds meant for the reconstruction of Manabi and Esmeraldas provinces. The funds were allegedly diverted to non-essential projects for the benefit of certain contractors, sparking allegations of political motives from Glas' defense.
