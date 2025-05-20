Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

A Guatemalan man, wrongly deported to Mexico despite his fears of persecution, is pursuing legal action to return to the United States. His attorneys pressed a federal judge in Boston to intervene after the Trump administration acknowledged an error was made in his deportation case.

The Justice Department admitted it relied on inaccurate information regarding the man's fears when deported. The man's legal team urged the judge to order his swift return, noting previous legal protections against such deportations without due consideration of personal safety.

This case illustrates a broader pattern within Trump's stringent immigration policies, reminiscent of a Maryland case where a deported individual remains stranded abroad. The man, identified as O.C.G., fears persecution in both Mexico and Guatemala due to his sexual orientation.

