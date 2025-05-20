Left Menu

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

A Guatemalan man, deported to Mexico despite fears of persecution, fights for his return to the U.S. Lawyers claim the Trump administration made a mistake by not allowing him to express his fears before deportation. A federal judge is considering the case as past administration errors are highlighted.

Updated: 20-05-2025 06:13 IST
A Guatemalan man, wrongly deported to Mexico despite his fears of persecution, is pursuing legal action to return to the United States. His attorneys pressed a federal judge in Boston to intervene after the Trump administration acknowledged an error was made in his deportation case.

The Justice Department admitted it relied on inaccurate information regarding the man's fears when deported. The man's legal team urged the judge to order his swift return, noting previous legal protections against such deportations without due consideration of personal safety.

This case illustrates a broader pattern within Trump's stringent immigration policies, reminiscent of a Maryland case where a deported individual remains stranded abroad. The man, identified as O.C.G., fears persecution in both Mexico and Guatemala due to his sexual orientation.

