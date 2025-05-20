Judge Blocks Trump's Illegal Seizure of US Institute of Peace

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has halted the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the US Institute of Peace, an entity established by Congress to resolve global conflicts. The organization was commandeered by the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, in a controversial move.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the takeover was executed illegally with assistance from local and federal law enforcement. The former board members argued that this action violated the institute's legal status as an independent nonprofit and bypassed required congressional oversight.

In her deliberation, Judge Howell emphasized the importance of Congress's decision in establishing the institute, criticizing the executive overreach that disregarded the separation of powers. The ruling has momentarily restored the institute's status as it prepares for a broader court battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)