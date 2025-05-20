Political Turmoil: Congressional Scuffle at Immigration Center

In a contentious move, U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver has been charged with assault following a confrontation at a Newark detention center. The event, captured on video, has sparked a heated debate over the alleged political motivations driving legal actions against her.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced the charges, dismissing a related case against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. McIver, alongside other lawmakers, was conducting a surprise inspection, resulting in a scuffle that many argue is being politicized to hinder legislative oversight.

These developments illuminate broader concerns regarding Department of Justice protocols when prosecuting incumbent officials, with ongoing scrutiny over adherence to procedures meant to ensure integrity in political investigations.

