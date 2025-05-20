UN Expert Alarmed Over Mounting Civilian Risk as Conflict Intensifies in Eastern Sudan

The designated Expert on human rights in Sudan for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Radhouane Nouicer, has voiced deep alarm over the escalating violence in Sudan, particularly the intensification of drone strikes in Red Sea State. The deteriorating security situation marks a dramatic shift in the conflict, introducing new threats to already vulnerable civilian populations and critically undermining humanitarian lifelines.

Since the outbreak of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, Port Sudan has served as a critical refuge for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the primary operational hub for humanitarian aid. However, beginning on May 4, the city has seen an unprecedented wave of drone attacks, reportedly carried out by the RSF, targeting vital civilian infrastructure.

Drone Strikes Hit Vital Civilian Infrastructure

The recent attacks have included direct strikes on the city's main electricity substation, fuel and gas storage depots, and even the international airport. These facilities are essential for maintaining humanitarian access and the mobility of civilians seeking safety. With many of the strikes occurring dangerously close to densely populated neighborhoods, thousands of IDPs are once again being forced to flee.

Radhouane Nouicer condemned the escalating use of drone technology, especially its impact on civilian life. “The recurrent attacks on critical infrastructure place civilian lives at risk, worsen the humanitarian crisis, and undermine basic human rights,” he said. “The magnitude of these drone attacks represents a major escalation in the conflict, with alarming implications for civilian protection.”

Nouicer stressed that these drone strikes not only threaten physical safety but also severely disrupt access to basic human needs, including electricity, clean water, and healthcare. In some areas, including Port Sudan and Kassala, medical services have already been scaled back due to energy shortages and fuel constraints.

Rights Violations and Humanitarian Crisis Deepen

The destruction of power infrastructure has triggered widespread blackouts, cutting off power supplies essential for hospitals, schools, and water pumping stations. Fuel shortages, exacerbated by the attacks on storage facilities, are halting food distribution, transportation, and emergency services. These outcomes have a cascading effect on human rights, especially the right to health, food, and water.

“This level of infrastructure damage is devastating,” Nouicer noted. “It impedes the provision of essential services and increases the suffering of an already traumatized population.”

The Expert also warned that the strikes in Port Sudan reflect a wider pattern of similar attacks across the country. Power plants and other key infrastructure have reportedly come under assault in Northern State, River Nile State, and White Nile State — all allegedly carried out by RSF units. These developments point to a deliberate targeting strategy that violates international norms.

Call for Adherence to International Law

Under international humanitarian law, civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, power stations, and airports are protected assets and must not be subjected to attack. Nouicer reminded all warring factions of their legal obligations under both international humanitarian law and international human rights law. These include the duty to avoid deliberate attacks on civilians or civilian structures and to adhere to the principles of proportionality and precaution in all military operations.

“All parties must cease deliberate or indiscriminate attacks that risk civilian lives,” Nouicer asserted. “It is imperative that humanitarian corridors and civilian infrastructure are safeguarded to allow for the delivery of aid and protection of basic rights.”

Urgent Need for International Response

The UN continues to urge the global community to closely monitor the situation and pressure all parties to recommit to peace and the protection of civilian populations. With the conflict entering a more dangerous phase, there is an urgent need for coordinated diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to avert further disaster.

The plight of civilians in Sudan, especially in Port Sudan and other conflict-affected regions, remains dire. As hostilities continue and the use of advanced weaponry escalates, the window for effective humanitarian intervention narrows. The international community faces a critical test in ensuring that the rights and lives of Sudanese civilians are not extinguished amid the fog of war.