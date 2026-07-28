LVMH Sales Growth Sparks Optimism in Luxury Sector

Shares of LVMH climbed 2% on Tuesday as the French luxury group's second-quarter sales aligned with analyst predictions.

The company, which owns renowned brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, reported a 3% sales growth to €19.5 billion when adjusted for currency fluctuations, according to Visible Alpha. This performance serves as a crucial indicator of whether the $400-billion luxury market is moving past a prolonged two-year slump.

LVMH's progress had a positive ripple effect in the market, with shares of competitors Kering, Hermes, and L'Oreal rising 2-3%. Similarly, French spirits producers Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard saw their shares increase by 1.8% and 3.5% respectively.