LVMH Sales Growth Sparks Optimism in Luxury Sector

LVMH shares rose 2% following second-quarter sales that matched analyst expectations. The luxury giant, whose brands include Louis Vuitton and Dior, saw a 3% sales increase to €19.5 billion. This indicates potential recovery from a two-year downturn for the $400-billion luxury sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 12:44 IST
LVMH Sales Growth Sparks Optimism in Luxury Sector
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Shares of LVMH climbed 2% on Tuesday as the French luxury group's second-quarter sales aligned with analyst predictions.

The company, which owns renowned brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, reported a 3% sales growth to €19.5 billion when adjusted for currency fluctuations, according to Visible Alpha. This performance serves as a crucial indicator of whether the $400-billion luxury market is moving past a prolonged two-year slump.

LVMH's progress had a positive ripple effect in the market, with shares of competitors Kering, Hermes, and L'Oreal rising 2-3%. Similarly, French spirits producers Remy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard saw their shares increase by 1.8% and 3.5% respectively.

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