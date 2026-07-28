Legal Battle Over AI-Generated Images: British Lawmaker Takes on xAI

Jess Asato, a British lawmaker, is suing Elon Musk's xAI over Grok AI platform's generation of fake sexualised images of her. The lawsuit seeks a court order to prevent such content, alleging xAI's negligence in the platform's design. This case could have profound implications for AI developers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 12:46 IST
Legal Battle Over AI-Generated Images: British Lawmaker Takes on xAI
lawmaker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British lawmaker is taking legal action against Elon Musk's xAI, citing its Grok AI platform for creating fake, sexualised images of her. Jess Asato, a member of the Labour Party, argues that this was a response to her public criticism of Musk and Grok.

Asato has lodged a case in London's High Court for misuse of private information and breach of data protection laws, with claims that Grok was developed to permit such harmful content. The lawsuit demands that xAI implements permanent measures to prevent the creation of manipulated images, noting this could have significant ramifications for all AI developers.

Despite repeated requests, Musk's xAI has not commented on these allegations. This legal move comes at a time of heightened attention towards the Grok platform's potential for misuse. Critics argue that AI platforms must be held accountable for their design choices, especially when they allow generation of non-consensual sexualised content.

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