France Faces Unprecedented Wildfires Amidst Fourth Major Heatwave

France is experiencing its fourth significant heatwave of the year, intensifying wildfires in the Bordeaux region. With temperatures reaching 33°C, the situation is the most challenging since World War II. Authorities have evacuated 220,000 people as firefighters work to control the blaze, which has burned 42,000 hectares so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 12:37 IST
France Faces Unprecedented Wildfires Amidst Fourth Major Heatwave
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  • France

France is confronting its fourth major heatwave of the year, exacerbating wildfires in the Bordeaux area. The extreme weather is placing immense pressure on firefighters battling a massive blaze in the southwestern region.

Temperatures in Bordeaux have soared to highs of 33 degrees Celsius, approximately seven degrees above the historical average recorded between 1961 and 1990, contributing to the worsening situation. President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the severe crisis, compared it to the most challenging conditions faced since World War II.

Firefighters contained the blaze overnight, but the situation remains precarious, according to Nathalie Delattre, Senator for Gironde. Over 42,000 hectares have burned, forcing the evacuation of 220,000 people. Although some evacuees, including those from Biscarrosse, have returned home, officials warn that the risk persists due to potential weather-related flare-ups.

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