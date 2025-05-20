UNDP and ILO Partner to Champion Human Rights in Pakistan’s Business Sector

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have entered a strategic alliance to enhance responsible business practices and human rights due diligence across Pakistan’s private sector. This collaboration is part of the second phase of UNDP’s flagship Huqooq-e-Pakistan Programme, funded by the European Union (EU). It is a significant step toward embedding human dignity and labour rights into the country’s economic and corporate frameworks.

Strengthening Labour Rights and Responsible Business Conduct

This landmark agreement was signed by Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan, and Mr. Geir Tonstol, Country Director of the ILO in Pakistan. It symbolizes the two organizations' shared dedication to fostering economic systems that prioritize fairness, equity, and sustainability.

“Labour rights are fundamental human rights,” emphasized Mr. Tonstol. “Businesses must treat them as both a legal obligation and a strategic priority. This partnership reflects our joint commitment to placing human dignity and decent work at the core of economic development.”

Focus on National and International Compliance

The initiative aims to support Pakistan in fulfilling its obligations under various national and international frameworks. These include the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR), core ILO Conventions, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), and commitments under the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

Through technical support and institutional strengthening, the programme seeks to fortify regulatory frameworks and ensure policy coherence across multiple levels of government. This includes targeted efforts in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Building Inclusive and Sustainable Systems

“Human rights due diligence is not just an ethical or legal standard – it is a catalyst for sustainable growth, innovation, and resilience,” noted Dr. Rizk during the signing ceremony. “At UNDP, we are committed to building systems that protect all workers, promote fairness, and align business conduct with the needs of people and planet.”

The partnership will go beyond policy support and institutional reform. It envisions inclusive engagement with key stakeholders, such as the private sector, trade unions, civil society organizations, and human rights defenders. Together, these groups will work toward ensuring that social accountability and inclusive governance become central features of Pakistan’s economic model.

Establishment of a National Forum

A national multi-stakeholder forum will be established under this initiative. This platform will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, dialogue, and the dissemination of best practices. It will foster collaboration across sectors and enable a participatory approach to policy reform and corporate accountability.

This forum aims to address critical issues such as discrimination in the workplace, occupational health and safety, fair wages, gender parity, and protection for informal sector workers.

Building on Past Achievements

The new partnership builds on the momentum of earlier initiatives, such as UNDP’s pioneering work on business and human rights and the ILO-EU International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) project. These programmes have already laid the groundwork for regulatory improvements, increased awareness, and stakeholder mobilization.

By leveraging this foundation, the current initiative aims to scale up efforts and accelerate progress toward a rights-based, inclusive, and environmentally conscious business environment.

A Vision for the Future

This collaboration represents a transformative opportunity for Pakistan’s private sector to align more closely with global best practices in corporate responsibility and human rights. It encourages companies to adopt long-term perspectives, considering the social and environmental impacts of their operations as critical elements of their business strategy.

The strategic partnership between UNDP and ILO underscores a broader global trend: responsible business conduct is not only good for workers and communities but also enhances competitiveness, attracts sustainable investment, and builds reputational trust.

As Pakistan continues on its path toward inclusive economic development, such collaborative efforts are essential for creating a future where economic growth and human dignity go hand in hand.