Execution Ends Two Decades of Legal Battles for Indiana Man

Benjamin Ritchie, a 45-year-old Indiana man, was executed on Tuesday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. His execution, carried out by lethal injection, marked the state's second execution in 15 years. Ritchie had been on death row since 2002 for the fatal shooting of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney during a foot chase in 2000.

Ritchie expressed remorse, acknowledging the impact of his actions that took the life of the 31-year-old officer, who was a married father of two. Despite his current contrition, Ritchie was just 20 years old and on probation for a burglary conviction when the crime occurred. Legal battles for clemency, citing ineffective counsel and potential mental health issues stemming from prenatal alcohol and drug exposure, were unsuccessful.

Controversy surrounds the execution given Indiana's restriction on media witnesses, making it one of only two states, alongside Wyoming, with such limitations. The Associated Press and other media outlets have pursued legal action seeking transparency. Ritchie's death is among several executions scheduled across the U.S. this year, reminding of the contentious debate over the death penalty's application and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)