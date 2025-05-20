Left Menu

Odisha Police Reinstates Officers Amid Torture Allegations

The Odisha Police have lifted the suspensions of four out of five officers involved in a controversial case involving an army officer's alleged torture and his fiancée's assault in September 2024. The incident, originating from a road rage complaint, led to a judicial probe.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:38 IST
The Odisha Police have reinstated four out of the five personnel suspended over allegations of torturing an army officer and assaulting his fiancée. The case stemmed from a road rage complaint filed on September 15, 2024.

Inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra remains suspended, according to the order by DGP Y B Khurania released Monday night. The suspensions of a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and a constable were annulled.

The Odisha government initiated a judicial and crime branch investigation into the incident. The Judicial Commission, led by retired Justice Chittaranjan Dash, submitted a comprehensive report to the Home Department in March.

