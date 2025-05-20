Odisha Police Reinstates Officers Amid Torture Allegations

The Odisha Police have reinstated four out of the five personnel suspended over allegations of torturing an army officer and assaulting his fiancée. The case stemmed from a road rage complaint filed on September 15, 2024.

Inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra remains suspended, according to the order by DGP Y B Khurania released Monday night. The suspensions of a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and a constable were annulled.

The Odisha government initiated a judicial and crime branch investigation into the incident. The Judicial Commission, led by retired Justice Chittaranjan Dash, submitted a comprehensive report to the Home Department in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)