Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Liquor Scam Case
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Anwar Dhebar, accused in a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam case, dismissing the notion of a 'one-year custody rule' for bail in money laundering cases. The court remarked the trial won't commence soon due to the complex case with numerous witnesses.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has recently refuted the existence of a 'one-year custody rule' for bail in money laundering cases as it granted bail to a businessman accused in a high-profile liquor scam. Anwar Dhebar, at the center of a Rs 2,000 crore controversy, was granted relief by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.
Dhebar has spent over nine months in jail following his arrest last August. The court highlighted the trial's likely delay due to complexities involving a large number of witnesses. Justice Oka noted that while the maximum punishment could be seven years, it's unreasonable to detain the accused for a year without trial insight.
Despite concerns voiced by ED representatives regarding Dhebar's potential influence due to political ties, the court proceeded with the bail decision. The court instructed the lower court to release Dhebar within a week under stringent conditions to ensure compliance with legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Arrest: Former Haryana MLA Nabbed in Money Laundering Case
High-Profile Arrest: Former Haryana MLA Taken Into Custody Amid Money Laundering Charges
ED raids multiple locations in Gujarat as part of money laundering probe into financial 'irregularities' in Waqf properties: Officials.
President gives sanction to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad in railway land-for-jobs money laundering case being investigated by ED: Sources.
ED registers money laundering case to probe an alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh: Officials.