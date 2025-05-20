Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Liquor Scam Case

The Supreme Court has recently refuted the existence of a 'one-year custody rule' for bail in money laundering cases as it granted bail to a businessman accused in a high-profile liquor scam. Anwar Dhebar, at the center of a Rs 2,000 crore controversy, was granted relief by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Dhebar has spent over nine months in jail following his arrest last August. The court highlighted the trial's likely delay due to complexities involving a large number of witnesses. Justice Oka noted that while the maximum punishment could be seven years, it's unreasonable to detain the accused for a year without trial insight.

Despite concerns voiced by ED representatives regarding Dhebar's potential influence due to political ties, the court proceeded with the bail decision. The court instructed the lower court to release Dhebar within a week under stringent conditions to ensure compliance with legal proceedings.

