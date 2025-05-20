Mysterious Murder: 70-Year-Old Found Dead in Palghar
A 70-year-old woman was discovered dead with injury marks at the entrance of her house in Wave-Dongripada village, Palghar district. Police have registered a murder case and are conducting an investigation, with the victim's body sent for a post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Palghar district as a 70-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday, with visible injuries, setting off an intense police investigation.
The body was located at the entrance of her home in Wave-Dongripada village, according to local authorities. The victim's injuries were notably present on her jaw.
In light of the circumstances, law enforcement has swiftly registered a murder case and dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination to further aid their ongoing inquiries.
