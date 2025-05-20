Left Menu

Major Naxalite Arrests: Commandos Thwart Attack in Maharashtra

In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, police arrested three women Naxalites and detained two minors carrying a reward of Rs 36 lakh. Intelligence revealed a Naxalite gathering to attack police. C-60 commandos and CRPF forces intervened, seizing weapons. Arrested individuals include Ungi Hoyam, Pallavi Midayam, and Deve Podiyam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:11 IST
Major Naxalite Arrests: Commandos Thwart Attack in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police on Tuesday arrested three women Naxalites and detained two minors, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 36 lakh. The arrest comes on the heels of intelligence suggesting a Naxalite gathering with plans to attack police personnel.

Acting on this information, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal mobilized seven squads of the C-60 commandos and a squad from the CRPF battalion no 37, who cordoned off Binagunda village. The operation, conducted on Monday, led to the arrest and detention of five armed Naxalites.

Notable arrests include Ungi Hoyam, Pallavi Midayam, and Deve Podiyam, all from Chhattisgarh. Weapons including rifles and communication devices were seized. Authorities plan to intensify anti-Naxal operations in the region to prevent further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025