Major Naxalite Arrests: Commandos Thwart Attack in Maharashtra

In a significant operation in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police on Tuesday arrested three women Naxalites and detained two minors, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 36 lakh. The arrest comes on the heels of intelligence suggesting a Naxalite gathering with plans to attack police personnel.

Acting on this information, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal mobilized seven squads of the C-60 commandos and a squad from the CRPF battalion no 37, who cordoned off Binagunda village. The operation, conducted on Monday, led to the arrest and detention of five armed Naxalites.

Notable arrests include Ungi Hoyam, Pallavi Midayam, and Deve Podiyam, all from Chhattisgarh. Weapons including rifles and communication devices were seized. Authorities plan to intensify anti-Naxal operations in the region to prevent further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)