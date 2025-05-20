South Africa to Host SIDSSA 2025, Showcasing Strategic Infrastructure Growth

Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2025 from 25 to 27 May at Century City in Cape Town. This premier event serves as a vital platform for showcasing infrastructure investment opportunities across South Africa and the African continent, while fostering cross-border collaboration and integration.

SIDSSA 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment, as it marks the first symposium under South Africa’s 7th administration. It aims to bring together a constellation of government leaders, private sector stakeholders, technical experts, development finance institutions, and global investors—all with the shared goal of accelerating sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development.

Presidential and Ministerial Engagements

The symposium will be headlined by an address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, underscoring the national importance of the event in shaping South Africa’s infrastructure development agenda. The proceedings will be led by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, who will act as the symposium’s anchor.

Supporting this high-level engagement, a robust delegation of South African Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, and Infrastructure MECs will lead various panel discussions. These sessions will explore critical aspects of infrastructure planning, financing, and implementation—fostering robust dialogue and generating actionable outcomes.

Pan-African Collaboration

Reflecting its continental reach, this year’s SIDSSA has confirmed participation from nine Infrastructure Ministers representing Uganda, Ghana, the Kingdom of Swaziland, the Kingdom of Lesotho, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Zambia, and Equatorial Guinea. Additional confirmations are still pending, reinforcing the symposium's central role in promoting regional cooperation and integration, aligned with the objectives of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).

By bringing African leaders together, SIDSSA 2025 aims to build consensus on shared priorities and leverage joint initiatives to unlock the full potential of regional infrastructure development.

Key Highlights and Deliverables

This year’s symposium promises several important milestones:

Announcement of the Top 12 Infrastructure Project Priorities, selected from the inaugural Bid Window 1 for Project Preparation. These projects will be positioned for accelerated planning and investment.

Launch of the Second Edition of the Construction Book, a key publication detailing a pipeline of funded infrastructure projects slated to enter procurement in the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Inaugural Leaders Forum, featuring high-level deliberations among South African and African government leaders to align strategies and promote partnership in infrastructure execution.

Signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with major stakeholders and international partners, solidifying commitments to financing and supporting strategic infrastructure delivery.

Additionally, attendees will receive an update on gazetted Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs), along with insights into projects currently under preparation support and those forming part of the evolving Infrastructure Fund project pipeline.

Technical Visit to Potsdam Water Treatment Plant

To ground the symposium in practical experience, delegates will participate in a pre-event site visit to the Potsdam Water Treatment Plant. This visit will offer insight into operational infrastructure challenges and innovations, linking the symposium’s high-level discussions with real-world implementation.

Strategic Vision

Through these engagements and deliverables, SIDSSA 2025 is poised to act as a catalyst for unlocking sustainable infrastructure investments, enabling job creation, and improving service delivery. The platform remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s broader economic recovery and long-term development strategy.

For further information, including the full programme and registration details, delegates are encouraged to visit the official symposium website at SIDSSA - Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA.