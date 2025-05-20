Sri Lanka Honors War Heroes with Military Promotions

Sri Lanka has approved the promotions of over 200 military officers and 12,200 rankers, coinciding with the 16th national war heroes day, commemorating the triumph over the LTTE's separatist insurgency.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake labeled the LTTE-led separatist war a national tragedy, expressing that the long-standing conflict, which had plagued the nation for decades, was finally resolved in 2009.

Dissanayake's unexpected attendance at the event was due to a miscommunication, acknowledged by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, who clarified that the president always intended to attend the ceremony.

