Sri Lanka Honors War Heroes with Military Promotions

Sri Lanka has promoted over 200 military officers and 12,200 other rankers to commemorate the 16th national war heroes day, marking the victory over the Tamil separatist LTTE movement. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called the conflict a tragedy during a ceremony despite initial reports of his absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has approved the promotions of over 200 military officers and 12,200 rankers, coinciding with the 16th national war heroes day, commemorating the triumph over the LTTE's separatist insurgency.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake labeled the LTTE-led separatist war a national tragedy, expressing that the long-standing conflict, which had plagued the nation for decades, was finally resolved in 2009.

Dissanayake's unexpected attendance at the event was due to a miscommunication, acknowledged by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, who clarified that the president always intended to attend the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

