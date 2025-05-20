Trump's Impact on Head Start Programs

Head Start preschool programs, crucial for low-income families in the U.S., are grappling with significant challenges following funding cuts attributed to former President Donald Trump's budgetary measures.

The closure of five key offices that traditionally manage these programs has resulted in notable delays in grant processing, leaving almost 800,000 children and families in limbo.

Local administrators and advocates are raising alarms as these setbacks threaten the foundation and functioning of critical early childhood education services meant to support vulnerable populations.

