Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Sudan Accuses UAE of Airstrikes

Sudan's diplomatic representative to the United Nations has leveled serious accusations against the United Arab Emirates, asserting that the Gulf nation was responsible for airstrikes on Port Sudan. These attacks reportedly occurred on May 4, involving warplanes and drones sourced from an Emirati base in the Red Sea region.

The allegations, made by Ambassador al-Harith Idris, have intensified existing tensions following a retaliatory operation by the Sudanese armed forces. A day before the purported UAE strikes, Sudanese jets targeted a location in Nyala, leading to the destruction of an Emirati aircraft and resulting in the deaths of 13 foreign nationals, among them, Emirati affiliates.

The unfolding scenario underscores rising diplomatic and military strains, as both Sudan and the UAE navigate a complex and increasingly hostile relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)