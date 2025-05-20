Indian Defence Delegation Showcases Indigenous Might at LIMA 2025 in Malaysia

India took a prominent step on the global defence stage as a high-level delegation led by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth participated in the opening ceremony of the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025) on May 20, 2025. The biennial five-day exhibition, held in Langkawi, Malaysia, was officially inaugurated by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

Showcasing India’s Defence Strength

In a significant display of India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Raksha Rajya Mantri inaugurated the India Pavilion at LIMA 2025. The pavilion featured the collective strength of India’s Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and leading private firms engaged in the development of state-of-the-art military hardware and aerospace systems.

Some of the key highlights of the Indian exhibit included the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system and the versatile Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-manufactured Dornier aircraft. The pavilion served as a platform to demonstrate India's advancements in aerospace, naval systems, land defence technologies, and dual-use innovations, reflecting its rising global profile as a defence producer.

India’s participation reinforces its commitment to becoming a self-reliant defence manufacturing hub, in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) vision. The exhibition also provided an opportunity for Indian companies to forge new partnerships and explore export opportunities in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

High-Level Engagements and Strategic Interactions

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth visited various international stalls at the LIMA venue, engaging in fruitful discussions with dignitaries, senior military officials, and defence industry leaders from across the globe. These interactions focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, exchanging strategic insights, and identifying avenues for future collaboration.

The Indian delegation’s active participation in the event symbolizes the deepening defence ties between India and Malaysia, built on mutual respect and strategic alignment.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India and Malaysia share a long-standing relationship, characterized by historical, cultural, and economic linkages. The defence and security cooperation between the two nations has gained momentum in recent years under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework established during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to India in 2024.

This partnership covers a wide array of areas including joint military exercises, maritime security cooperation, defence dialogues, and technology sharing. India's presence at LIMA 2025 further strengthens these ties and reflects shared regional security priorities.

Indian Naval Participation

Adding naval power to India’s presence, an Indian Naval Ship is set to participate in LIMA 2025. The ship's visit serves as a goodwill gesture and highlights India's commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and maritime collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

Indian Navy’s participation not only enhances operational familiarity with other regional navies but also underscores India’s proactive role in ensuring secure maritime commons through partnerships and presence missions.

About LIMA

First held in 1991, LIMA has grown to become one of the largest and most prestigious maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region. It attracts global defence manufacturers, policy makers, military leaders, and technology experts to showcase the latest in defence innovations and foster strategic cooperation.

This year’s edition features participation from over 30 countries, making it a key event for defence diplomacy, procurement discussions, and technology exchange.

India’s multifaceted engagement at LIMA 2025 is a testament to its growing defence-industrial ecosystem and its aspirations to be a leading player in the global security landscape.