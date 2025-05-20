Sudan-UAE Conflict: Allegations of Military Intervention
Sudan has accused the UAE of direct military involvement in its internal conflict, claiming the Gulf state executed a drone strike on Port Sudan. The allegations have been denied by the UAE, which condemned violence in Sudan. U.S. officials express concerns over escalating proxy war in the region.
In a revealing accusation, Sudan has pointed fingers at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for taking a direct role in its intensifying civil conflict, naming the Gulf nation as responsible for a drone strike targeting Port Sudan this month.
The UAE, however, has staunchly denied these allegations, condemning the attack and emphasizing the need for Sudan to address its internal issues rather than deflect blame onto external entities.
Addressing the controversy further, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and congressional Democrats are scrutinizing arms sales to the UAE, reflecting international apprehensions about the broader impact of this proxy war on regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
