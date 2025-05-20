Left Menu

Sudan-UAE Conflict: Allegations of Military Intervention

Sudan has accused the UAE of direct military involvement in its internal conflict, claiming the Gulf state executed a drone strike on Port Sudan. The allegations have been denied by the UAE, which condemned violence in Sudan. U.S. officials express concerns over escalating proxy war in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:24 IST
Sudan-UAE Conflict: Allegations of Military Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a revealing accusation, Sudan has pointed fingers at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for taking a direct role in its intensifying civil conflict, naming the Gulf nation as responsible for a drone strike targeting Port Sudan this month.

The UAE, however, has staunchly denied these allegations, condemning the attack and emphasizing the need for Sudan to address its internal issues rather than deflect blame onto external entities.

Addressing the controversy further, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and congressional Democrats are scrutinizing arms sales to the UAE, reflecting international apprehensions about the broader impact of this proxy war on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025