In a revealing accusation, Sudan has pointed fingers at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for taking a direct role in its intensifying civil conflict, naming the Gulf nation as responsible for a drone strike targeting Port Sudan this month.

The UAE, however, has staunchly denied these allegations, condemning the attack and emphasizing the need for Sudan to address its internal issues rather than deflect blame onto external entities.

Addressing the controversy further, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and congressional Democrats are scrutinizing arms sales to the UAE, reflecting international apprehensions about the broader impact of this proxy war on regional stability.

