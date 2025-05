Strengthening Ties: India and Denmark Combat Terrorism Together

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed gratitude towards Denmark for its solidarity in fighting terrorism. This sentiment was shared during discussions with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

The visit marks the Danish leg of Jaishankar's European tour, which includes stops in the Netherlands and Germany. In an online post, Jaishankar relayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well-wishes to Frederiksen.

Jaishankar praised Denmark's role in fostering the Green Strategic Partnership with India, emphasizing a joint resolve to tackle global challenges sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)