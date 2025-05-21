Left Menu

Controversial Deportations: Migrants Sent to South Sudan Amid Legal Dispute

Immigration authorities reportedly began deporting migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, seemingly contravening a court order preventing such actions. Attorneys highlighted possible deportations to multiple African countries, against a Massachusetts judge's directive, which mandates a challenge process for non-homeland removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 03:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, immigration authorities have initiated the deportation of migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, according to legal representatives monitoring the situation.

Lawyers told a judge that several individuals might have been deported to Africa, violating legal safeguards. An official in Texas confirmed the morning flight of a Myanmar national to South Sudan.

This action contradicts a Massachusetts judge's order that requires a fair process for challenging deportations to third countries. Law experts have petitioned for an emergency court intervention to halt these removals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF's Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

