Controversial Deportations: Migrants Sent to South Sudan Amid Legal Dispute

In a controversial move, immigration authorities have initiated the deportation of migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, according to legal representatives monitoring the situation.

Lawyers told a judge that several individuals might have been deported to Africa, violating legal safeguards. An official in Texas confirmed the morning flight of a Myanmar national to South Sudan.

This action contradicts a Massachusetts judge's order that requires a fair process for challenging deportations to third countries. Law experts have petitioned for an emergency court intervention to halt these removals.

(With inputs from agencies.)