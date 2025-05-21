Controversial Deportations: Migrants Sent to South Sudan Amid Legal Dispute
Immigration authorities reportedly began deporting migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, seemingly contravening a court order preventing such actions. Attorneys highlighted possible deportations to multiple African countries, against a Massachusetts judge's directive, which mandates a challenge process for non-homeland removals.
In a controversial move, immigration authorities have initiated the deportation of migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, according to legal representatives monitoring the situation.
Lawyers told a judge that several individuals might have been deported to Africa, violating legal safeguards. An official in Texas confirmed the morning flight of a Myanmar national to South Sudan.
This action contradicts a Massachusetts judge's order that requires a fair process for challenging deportations to third countries. Law experts have petitioned for an emergency court intervention to halt these removals.
