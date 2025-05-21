Left Menu

Indian national pleads guilty in U.S immigration fraud case involving fake robberies

PTI | Houston | Updated: 21-05-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 07:42 IST
An Indian national living in the United States has pleaded guilty to staging armed robberies at retail stores across several American states to help individuals fraudulently obtain U.S immigration benefits.

Rambhai Patel, 37, a resident of New York, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday before U.S District Judge Myong J. Joun in Boston to one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Sentencing has been scheduled for August 20.

According to U.S federal prosecutors, Patel and a co-conspirator carried out at least nine staged robberies at convenience stores and restaurants—five of them in Massachusetts—beginning in March 2023. The purpose was to fabricate violent crime scenarios so that store clerks or owners could apply for U nonimmigrant status (U Visa), a special visa granted to victims of serious crimes who assist law enforcement.

Surveillance footage showed a fake robber brandishing a weapon, stealing cash, and fleeing the scene. The "victims," who had paid Patel large sums—up to USD 20,000 in one case—would then wait before reporting the incident to police. Patel in turn paid store owners for access to the premises.

At least two individuals submitted U visa applications based on these staged incidents.

Patel was charged in December 2023. His co-conspirator, identified as Singh, is expected to plead guilty on May 22.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to USD 250,000. Patel also faces deportation after completing his sentence.

The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. immigration authorities with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

