National Herald Case: ED Finds Prima Facie Money Laundering Against Gandhis
The Enforcement Directorate has asserted a 'prima facie' money laundering case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald matter. The agency presented its chargesheet in a Delhi court, following a complaint by BJP's Subramanian Swamy. The case, initiated in 2021, is still under judicial consideration.
The Enforcement Directorate has clarified in a Delhi court that there is a 'prima facie' case of money laundering involving Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as well as others in connection with the National Herald case.
This assertion was made during the initial arguments presented to special judge Vishal Gogne, aimed at determining whether to recognize the charges filed in the case.
The court has subsequently ordered the ED to provide BJP leader Subramanian Swamy with a copy of the chargesheet, which stems from his private complaint lodged in 2014, and which led to the ED commencing its investigation in 2021.
