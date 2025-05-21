Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bomber Targets Army School Bus in Balochistan

A suicide bomber attacked an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least four children. The incident occurred in Khuzdar district, targeting a bus carrying students to an army-run school. Balochistan, plagued by insurgency, has seen rising attacks from separatist groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:36 IST
In a tragic incident, a suicide bomber attacked a school bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing at least four children, according to local officials.

The bus, carrying around 40 students to an army-run school, was en route to an army cantonment when it was targeted, Khuzdar district administrator Yasir Iqbal confirmed.

Balochistan, although rich in mining resources, has long been troubled by insurgency. The attack bears a chilling resemblance to the 2014 Peshawar school massacre. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for this latest violent act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

